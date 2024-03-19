HQ Location: Suwon, South Korea

Suwon, South Korea No. of Employees: Approx. 287,439 (2021)

Approx. 287,439 (2021) CEO: Jae-Yong Lee (Vice Chairman)

Jae-Yong Lee (Vice Chairman) Website URL: Samsung.com

Samsung.com Revenue: $222.28 billion (2022)

$222.28 billion (2022) Keywords & Services: Electronics, Semiconductors, Shipbuilding, Construction, Financial Services, IT Services, Insurance, Engineering, Biopharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods

Samsung Group, headquartered in Suwon, South Korea, is a leading multinational conglomerate known for its extensive portfolio of services and products. Originally founded in 1938 as a trading company by Lee Byung-chul, Samsung diversified significantly over the years, evolving into one of the world’s largest and most influential business conglomerates. The company operates across various industries, including electronics, shipbuilding, construction, financial services, and biopharmaceuticals, among others. Samsung's remarkable growth has positioned it as a global leader, particularly in the electronics sector, where Samsung Electronics stands out as the largest information technology company and consumer electronics maker by revenue.

Samsung’s operations are supported by a vast network of affiliated businesses, many of which are united under the Samsung brand. These include Samsung Heavy Industries, the world’s second-largest shipbuilder, and Samsung Engineering, a major player in global construction. Additionally, Samsung Life Insurance, a key subsidiary, ranks among the world’s largest life insurers. The conglomerate also boasts a strong presence in the semiconductor industry, where it is a major chipmaker, and in the biopharmaceutical field through Samsung Biologics, which provides contract development and manufacturing services.

With a commitment to innovation, Samsung continues to shape the future across diverse sectors. The conglomerate's influence extends far beyond its industrial prowess, playing a significant role in South Korea's economic development. Samsung’s corporate strategy focuses on research and development, fostering advancements in technology, healthcare, and infrastructure. As Samsung continues to expand its global footprint, it remains at the forefront of driving economic growth and technological innovation worldwide