Samsung Electronics

Samsung, headquartered in Suwon, South Korea, has been a leader in the global marketplace since its founding in 1969. With a workforce of 270,000 employees, the company is renowned for pioneering advancements in technology and innovation. Led by CEO Jong-Hee Han, Samsung consistently pushes the boundaries in the electronics industry, delivering high-quality products and services to consumers and businesses worldwide.

In its quest to transform the digital landscape, Samsung offers a wide range of products and services, from mobile devices and home appliances to semiconductors and enterprise solutions. The company is at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G, striving to create a more connected and intelligent world.

With a robust presence in the global market, Samsung continues to innovate and drive growth, generating an impressive $194bn in annual revenue. The company's commitment to excellence and its strategic focus on emerging technologies ensure that Samsung remains a dominant force in the industry, shaping the future of technology and improving the quality of life for people around the globe.