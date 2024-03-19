Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Company Facts
HQ Location
Suwon, South Korea
Employee Count
270000
CEO
Jong-Hee Han
Revenue
$209bn

Samsung, headquartered in Suwon, South Korea, has been a leader in the global marketplace since its founding in 1969. With a workforce of 270,000 employees, the company is renowned for pioneering advancements in technology and innovation. Led by CEO Jong-Hee Han, Samsung consistently pushes the boundaries in the electronics industry, delivering high-quality products and services to consumers and businesses worldwide.

In its quest to transform the digital landscape, Samsung offers a wide range of products and services, from mobile devices and home appliances to semiconductors and enterprise solutions. The company is at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and 5G, striving to create a more connected and intelligent world.

With a robust presence in the global market, Samsung continues to innovate and drive growth, generating an impressive $194bn in annual revenue. The company's commitment to excellence and its strategic focus on emerging technologies ensure that Samsung remains a dominant force in the industry, shaping the future of technology and improving the quality of life for people around the globe.

Keywords and Services
electronics
mobile
appliances
semiconductors
enterprise solutions
IoT
AI
5G
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website