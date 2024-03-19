Sandvik is a global engineering company established in 1862. With its headquarters in Sandviken, Sweden, Sandvik has become a leading provider of high-tech and innovative solutions within the mining, machining, and manufacturing sectors. The company is renowned for its high-quality tools and equipment that cater to various industrial applications.

Sandvik continuously invests in research and development to offer pioneering solutions that meet the evolving demands of the industry. With a workforce of approximately 41,000 employees, the company is dedicated to driving productivity and sustainability through its cutting-edge technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Stefan Widing, Sandvik remains committed to creating value for its customers by delivering advanced solutions and services. The company's expertise in engineering and manufacturing positions it as a trusted partner for businesses seeking efficiency and excellence in their operations.