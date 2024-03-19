Founded in 1857, Santander is a leading global bank headquartered in Boadilla del Monte, Spain. With a rich history dating back over 160 years, the bank has grown to serve millions of customers worldwide. It offers a wide array of financial services, including personal and corporate banking, wealth management, and investment services.

Under the leadership of CEO Ana Botín, Santander has established itself as a robust and reliable institution in the financial sector. The bank employs approximately 135,000 people and is committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients. Santander's extensive network and innovative solutions make it a preferred choice for both individual and corporate customers.

Santander's mission is to help people and businesses prosper. By focusing on customer needs and leveraging advanced technology, the bank aims to provide seamless and efficient financial services. With an annual revenue of $142.8bn, Santander continues to drive growth and maintain its position as a powerhouse in the global banking industry.