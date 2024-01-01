Profile Picture

SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. They are a market leader in enterprise application software. SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. SAP helps give people and organisations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of competition. Their end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives.

Executives in SAP

Sophia Mendelsohn

Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer and co-GM for SAP Sustainability

Gunther Rothermel

Chief Product Officer and Co-General Manager for SAP Sustainability

Darcy MacClaren

Chief Revenue Officer for SAP Digital Supply Chain

