SAP: The intelligent enterprise driven by 5G

“With 5G, our business technology platform and our IoT capabilities, we can fundamentally change how our customers operate and go to market, it’s an exciting prospect and represents a step function change for enterprises,” says Frank Wilde, Vice President of the Global Center of Excellence (CoE) at SAP. Wilde is a seasoned technology leader responsible for driving innovation with SAP’s customers using the latest technologies to digitally transform, create enhanced customer experience as well as unlock new revenue streams.

Given such an approach, Wilde and his Global CoE colleagues work closely with customers to use data and technology effectively, to think outside the box and to innovate in a customer-centric fashion. “We help them think differently about SAP, and think differently about technology,” he explains. “We take a data-driven approach, in doing so we bring a team of data scientists and platform architects, and we help the customer think about their data differently. It’s like a test-drive - we’re not simply driven by a particular technology, for example. Rather, we show how responsive our platforms and technologies can be, how rapidly we can change their business models, and demonstrate how exciting the possibilities are. Mentally, we really change the dynamic.”

Central to this work with customers is a blue sky approach to innovation that runs through SAP, and is a particular passion for Wilde. “It’s the centerpiece of how we’re able to instigate change,” he explains. “Whatever the size of the customer or the project, we work closely and collaboratively to drive success. I love solving problems - we all do - and working together on the strategy, the process and technology. An example is work we recently launched with Duke University in North Carolina. They asked for our help to innovate, and when we sat down together they were unaware of our offerings and had little idea we could support data science and analytics, or that we used a platform-based approach to support innovation. And that’s where open and honest conversations are crucial. Often, we see that our customers don’t always know what they need, or what is available, so that collaborative approach we utilise is key.”

Change is an underlying driver of our CoE’s work, in particular helping organisations to better understand technology so as to navigate a successful digital transformation. “We now have the ability for business models on demand to come to life,” Wilde says. “Look at an Uber or a Lyft, and you’ll see the shift towards a platform-based approach opposed to relying on a dedicated application or system to influence change. We base our work around a platform that - in its most basic form - is like Lego blocks. We can create new businesses or concepts in a very short period of time with predefined and pre-built services, or microservices.

“The acceleration of moving from a mainframe environment to being on the cusp of edge services and edge computing, makes it exciting when you can weave together the fabric of a company in short order,” he continues. “You just have to look at the Fortune 500 as an example; a third of those businesses are slated to disappear from that list in five to seven years - there’s a rapid escalation of new business models coming to life enabled by technology, and it’s really the key trend that’s dominating right now.”

In terms of technology, Wilde and SAP drive customers to innovate and use technology in a customer-centric way. To do this, he explains, the company leverages its 49 years of experience. “It lets us look at our customers through a unique lens,” he states. “When you marry data management, analytics, and digital supply chain services into a holistic platform, it forms a powerful proposition that can bring new technologies and business models to life.” This proposition is the result of a partnership between SAP and Verizon that was announced in October of 2019. The collaboration sees Verizon’s network and platform capabilities married with SAP’s software and services.