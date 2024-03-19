Profile Picture
Profile Picture

SASR Workforce Solutions

SASR Workforce Solutions Company Facts
HQ Location
London, United Kingdom
Employee Count
1100
CEO
Patrick Henderson
Revenue
£110m

SASR Link, founded in 2003, has quickly established itself as a leading provider of business analytics and enterprise software solutions. Headquartered in London, the company prides itself on delivering cutting-edge data solutions and AI integration that drive business success. With a strong emphasis on innovation, SASR Link is committed to helping organisations harness the power of their data.

Under the leadership of CEO Jane Smith, SASR Link has grown to a workforce of 1,100 dedicated professionals. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services that include cloud computing, data visualisation, and advanced analytics solutions. These services enable clients to gain actionable insights, optimise operations, and achieve a competitive advantage in their respective markets.

SASR Link serves a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. Their expertise in business intelligence and data analytics has made them a trusted partner in the industry. As they continue to evolve, SASR Link remains focused on delivering value and driving innovation for their clients.

Keywords and Services
Business analytics
Data solutions
Enterprise software
AI integration
Cloud services
Data visualisation
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website

Executives in SASR Workforce Solutions

View All

Bradley Cooper

Associate Vice President of Technology

Read more