Schindler Holding

Founded in 1874, Schindler has grown to become a global leader in the vertical transportation industry. With its headquarters in Ebikon, Switzerland, Schindler designs, manufactures, installs, and services elevators, escalators, and moving walks for a wide range of buildings, from low-rise structures to the tallest skyscrapers. Schindler's solutions are integral to efficient and sustainable urban mobility.

Schindler prides itself on innovation and quality, ensuring that each product meets stringent standards for safety, reliability, and eco-friendliness. The company's cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence have made it a trusted partner for infrastructure projects worldwide. Schindler's comprehensive service offerings include maintenance, modernisation, and repair, ensuring the longevity and performance of its installations.

Under the leadership of CEO Silvio Napoli, Schindler continues to push the boundaries of urban mobility solutions. The company's dedicated team of 70,000 employees work tirelessly to deliver top-tier products and services, maintaining Schindler's status as an industry pioneer. With a focus on sustainable growth and customer satisfaction, Schindler remains committed to enhancing the flow of urban life.