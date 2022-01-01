Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. It calls this ‘Life Is On’. Its mission is to be companies’ digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency, driving transformation by integrating world-leading connective processes and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, and software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries. It is the most local of global companies, advocating open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about its shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.