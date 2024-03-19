Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling company, established in 2005, with headquarters in London, United Kingdom. The company specialises in offshore drilling services for the oil and gas industry. With a dedicated workforce of around 5600 employees, Seadrill operates a versatile fleet of drilling units across crucial energy regions worldwide.

The company provides an extensive array of services, including offshore drilling, deepwater drilling, and ultra-deepwater drilling. Seadrill’s fleet comprises state-of-the-art drilling rigs, catering to the complex needs of oil and gas exploration. The company’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of the offshore drilling industry.

Under the leadership of CEO Simon Johnson, Seadrill continues to drive growth and set industry standards. The company focuses on contract drilling, providing reliable and efficient solutions to its clients. Seadrill’s ongoing dedication to excellence and sustainability positions it as a trusted partner in the global energy sector.