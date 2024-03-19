Profile Picture
Seazen Group

Seazen Group Company Facts
HQ Location
Shanghai, China
Employee Count
10,000
CEO
Xiaoping Lv
Revenue
¥29.93 billion CNY
Company Profile

Seazen Group, established in 2009, has quickly risen to become a leading name in real estate development and property management. With headquarters in Shanghai, China, the company leverages its strategic location to serve a diverse range of clients and projects.

Under the leadership of CEO Xiaoping Lv, Seazen Group has expanded its portfolio to include commercial leasing, urban planning, and comprehensive investment services. The company prides itself on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its stakeholders.

Seazen Group’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive track record and its ability to attract and retain top talent. As a company that values integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Seazen Group continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.

Keywords and Services
real estate development
property management
commercial leasing
urban planning
investment services
