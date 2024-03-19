Company Profile

Seazen Group, established in 2009, has quickly risen to become a leading name in real estate development and property management. With headquarters in Shanghai, China, the company leverages its strategic location to serve a diverse range of clients and projects.

Under the leadership of CEO Xiaoping Lv, Seazen Group has expanded its portfolio to include commercial leasing, urban planning, and comprehensive investment services. The company prides itself on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of its stakeholders.

Seazen Group’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its impressive track record and its ability to attract and retain top talent. As a company that values integrity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Seazen Group continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.