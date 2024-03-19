Company Profile

SEB Group, founded in 1856 and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading financial services group in northern Europe. With a strong tradition of innovation and customer-centricity, SEB Group offers a wide range of financial products and services. The group has consistently provided its clients with cutting-edge solutions to help them achieve their financial goals.

SEB Group's extensive service portfolio spans across corporate and private banking, wealth management, and asset management. The company's commitment to sustainable development and responsible banking practices underpins its operations, ensuring that they contribute positively to the communities they serve. SEB Group continues to leverage its deep industry expertise and robust financial infrastructure to deliver superior value to its stakeholders.

Under the leadership of CEO Johan Torgeby, SEB Group has cemented its reputation as a forward-thinking and resilient financial institution. Its strategic focus on digital transformation and customer engagement has positioned it well in the competitive banking sector. SEB Group remains dedicated to fostering long-term relationships with its clients, driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.