Company Profile

Sempra, headquartered in San Diego, California, has been a key player in the energy sector since its founding in 1998. With a workforce of 20,000 employees, Sempra is dedicated to providing reliable energy solutions across North America. Under the leadership of CEO Jeffrey Martin, the company has consistently focused on innovation and sustainability.

Sempra's core services include energy infrastructure, natural gas, electricity, and utilities. The company is committed to advancing renewable energy projects and promoting sustainable practices within the industry. By leveraging its extensive network and expertise, Sempra aims to deliver safe and reliable energy to millions of customers.

As a leader in the energy industry, Sempra continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for clean energy. The company's strategic initiatives and partnerships are designed to drive growth and create long-term value for stakeholders while contributing to a sustainable future.