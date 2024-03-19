Seven & I Holdings

Founded in 2005, 7&i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a prominent Japanese holding company with a diverse portfolio of retail, food, and financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company is best known for its convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, which has become a global icon in the retail sector.

The company operates a wide range of services including convenience stores, supermarkets, department stores, and specialty stores, catering to a broad spectrum of consumer needs. Additionally, 7&i Holdings is involved in financial services, offering banking, insurance, and other financial products to enhance its comprehensive service offerings.

With approximately 84,000 employees, 7&i Holdings continues to expand its footprint both domestically and internationally. The company leverages its robust logistics network and cutting-edge ecommerce platforms to deliver superior customer experiences. Under the leadership of CEO Ryuichi Isaka, 7&i Holdings remains committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.