Shanghai Electric Group

Company Profile

Founded in 1954, Shanghai Electric is a leading multinational enterprise specialising in the design, manufacture, and sale of power generation and industrial equipment. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company has grown to become a key player in the global energy industry, providing innovative and efficient solutions to meet the world’s energy demands.

Under the leadership of CEO Leng Weiqing, Shanghai Electric employs approximately 39,015 individuals dedicated to advancing technology in power generation, industrial automation, and energy solutions. The company's commitment to research and development has enabled it to stay at the forefront of the industry, offering a diverse range of products and services that cater to both domestic and international markets.

Shanghai Electric's extensive portfolio includes power generation equipment, industrial automation products, and comprehensive engineering services. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the company continues to drive progress in the energy sector, ensuring reliable and environmentally friendly solutions for its clients around the globe.