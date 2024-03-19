Company Profile

Founded in 1926, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. has grown to become a leading provider of chemical products. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the company is renowned for its innovative solutions in various industries. With a workforce of 26,000 employees, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a strong commitment to sustainability and technological advancement.

Under the leadership of CEO Yasuhiko Saitoh, Shin-Etsu Chemical focuses on the production and development of essential materials such as semiconductor silicon, vinyl chloride, and silicones. These materials are crucial in the manufacturing of electronics, automotive, and healthcare products. The company's dedication to quality and precision has made it a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Shin-Etsu Chemical's diverse product portfolio also includes rare earth magnets, cellulose derivatives, and synthetic quartz. These products cater to a wide range of applications, from renewable energy to advanced engineering. The company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the chemical industry.