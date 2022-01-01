Siemens

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanisation and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalised ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and has around 71,000 employees worldwide. Siemens Saudi Arabia began in 1929 with a single engineer and has since grown into a technological and engineering powerhouse with 1,700 employees across the Kingdom. In 1954, E.A. Juffali & Brothers Co. and Siemens AG set up an agency, which is still the cornerstone of a successful partnership with a modern-day joint venture. Together with our customers we tackle the many challenges that face us. We improve people’s lives and create lasting value for future generations. This is what drives us, and this is our commitment. We are proud to deliver innovative solutions to our customers, partners and society in Saudi Arabia, and contribute to the development of the Kingdom. We make real what matters for Saudi Arabia.