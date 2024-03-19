Founded in 1972, Sinopec Group is headquartered in Beijing, China. As a global energy and chemical company, Sinopec Group is dedicated to the exploration, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. The company plays a significant role in the petrochemical production industry, offering a range of products and services that meet the diverse needs of its global clientele.

Under the leadership of CEO Ma Yongsheng, Sinopec Group has grown to become one of the largest companies in the world. With a strong focus on international operations, the company has expanded its reach, providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions across multiple continents. Sinopec Group's commitment to sustainability reflects its dedication to a greener future.

Research and development are at the core of Sinopec Group's operations, ensuring continuous innovation and improvement. By leveraging advanced technologies and expertise, the company aims to maximise efficiency and minimise environmental impact. Sinopec Group's vast network and comprehensive service offerings position it as a leader in the global energy sector.