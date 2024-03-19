Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Display is a subsidiary of the globally renowned Smurfit Kappa Group, a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions. The company is dedicated to creating innovative, sustainable, and impactful display solutions that help brands stand out at the point of sale. With a strong commitment to sustainability, Smurfit Kappa Display leverages its expertise to design and manufacture displays that minimise environmental impact while maximising brand visibility.

The company operates with a customer-centric approach, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. Whether it's retail displays, promotional materials, or customised packaging, Smurfit Kappa Display ensures that every product is designed with precision and creativity. This dedication to excellence has earned the company a reputation for reliability and innovation in the display industry.

Smurfit Kappa Display is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and employs a team of six skilled professionals who are passionate about delivering top-notch display solutions. Led by CEO Anthony Smurfit, the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of paper-based displays. By combining sustainability, innovation, and customer focus, Smurfit Kappa Display remains a trusted partner for businesses looking to enhance their brand presence.