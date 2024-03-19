Sodexo, founded in 1966 and headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, is a global leader in integrated facilities management and food services. With a workforce of 412,000 employees, the company operates in 64 countries, providing a range of services that enhance quality of life for individuals and contribute to the economic, social, and environmental development of the communities where it operates.

Under the leadership of CEO Sophie Bellon, Sodexo is committed to delivering excellence through its diverse service offerings. Whether it's managing facilities, providing food services, or enhancing employee benefits, Sodexo prioritises customer satisfaction and sustainability. The company’s approach focuses on creating value through innovation and operational efficiency.

Sodexo's comprehensive suite of services includes facilities management, food services, employee benefits, concierge services, healthcare, school services, and senior care. The organisation leverages its global reach and expertise to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in improving everyday experiences worldwide.