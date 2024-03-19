Solvay, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, has been a leading force in the chemical industry since its founding in 1863. With a global workforce of 18,000 employees, Solvay’s mission is to develop innovative solutions that address complex societal challenges. Under the leadership of CEO Ilham Kadri, Solvay emphasises sustainability and innovation across its diverse portfolio.

Solvay’s expertise spans advanced materials, speciality chemicals, and sustainable solutions, tailored to industrial applications. The company is renowned for its cutting-edge polymers and composites, which are integral to various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Solvay’s commitment to research and development ensures continuous progress and adaptation in an ever-evolving market.

Sustainability is at the core of Solvay’s operations, driving the development of eco-friendly solutions and initiatives. The company aims to minimise its environmental footprint while maximising value for clients and stakeholders. Solvay’s dedication to innovation and sustainability makes it a pivotal player in shaping a better future through chemistry.