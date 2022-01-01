Sonic Manufacturing Technologies

Sonic Manufacturing Technologies is an Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) founded by engineers who know how to solve problems and innovate with technology. As perhaps the single largest contract electronics factory in the western US, Sonic can handle 10-piece engineering builds up to industrial and consumer volumes. With 20 years of success manufacturing electronics, a foundation of data accuracy, and an autonomous digital supply chain, the company currently procures 66mn+ parts per year. More than 100 Silicon Valley original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), from startups to the Top Ten, point to Sonic as a critical supply chain partner.