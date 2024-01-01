Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria is one of the major technology consultancies in Europe and is recognised as a leading force for digital services and software development. Sopra Steria is committed to driving client digital transformation through the implementation of IT and OT while also covering their cybersecurity and sustainability needs.

The company aims to shape a positive future for all, and with that vision delivers a team of 55,000 experts across 30 countries to remain true to its promise.