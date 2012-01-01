Spark Compass

Founded by President Erik Bjontegard in 2012, Total Communicator Solutions Inc is based in San Diego, California, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Serbia, UAE, Mexico, UK, Hong Kong and New Zealand. It is a global innovator of mobile marketing communication platforms and customised applications that help clients connect with their users and fans, customers and future users in measurable ways on mobile devices. The flagship product of the mother company is the patented, contextually intelligent communications platform Spark Compass. Its technology integrates proximity beacons, NFT, blockchain, AI, ML, augmented reality, smart city sensors, NFC and other IoT and edge sensors. The Spark Compass ecosystem includes platforms built for celebrities, major sports teams and partnerships with the likes of Google Cloud, HCL, IBM Watson, ATOS, Qualcomm, AWS, Apple and Samsung.