Stellantis

Stellantis Company Facts
HQ Location
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Employee Count
258,000
CEO
Carlos Tavares
Revenue
$189.5bn

Stellantis is a global powerhouse in the automotive industry, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group in 2021. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Stellantis operates with a clear vision of providing innovative mobility solutions and sustainable transportation. The company’s extensive range of services includes automotive manufacturing, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving technologies.

Under the leadership of CEO Carlos Tavares, Stellantis has positioned itself as a leader in vehicle innovation with a strong focus on customer-centric services. The company’s commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology drives their global operations, catering to diverse market needs and preferences.

Stellantis leverages its vast experience and robust infrastructure to enhance the driving experience and meet the evolving demands of the automotive sector. By prioritising innovation and sustainability, Stellantis continues to shape the future of transportation, making significant strides in the development of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Keywords and Services
automotive manufacturing
mobility solutions
vehicle innovation
sustainable transportation
electric vehicles
autonomous driving
global operations
customer-centric services
