StoneX Group

Company Profile

StoneX, headquartered in New York City, New York, USA, has been a cornerstone in the financial services industry since its founding in 2005. The company focuses on providing trading, risk management, and market intelligence services to a diverse range of clients. With a robust team of 4,000 employees, StoneX excels in offering comprehensive and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses and enterprises.

Under the leadership of CEO Sean M. O'Connor, StoneX has cemented its reputation as a reliable partner in the trading and financial ecosystem. The firm's expertise spans across various sectors including commodities, forex, treasury, and equities, delivering unparalleled insights and strategies to help clients navigate complex markets.

StoneX continually seeks to innovate and enhance its service offerings, ensuring clients receive top-tier support and guidance. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of market dynamics, StoneX remains committed to driving growth and success for its clients in an ever-evolving financial landscape.