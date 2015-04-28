Suncor Energy, established in 1917, is a leading integrated energy company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With a strong focus on responsible resource development, Suncor operates in oil sands, exploration and production, refining, and marketing. They are committed to delivering shareholder value while maintaining high environmental and safety standards.

The company's extensive portfolio includes upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, ensuring a reliable supply of energy. Suncor's oil sands operations are among the largest in the world, and they also have significant offshore oil and gas interests. Their refining and marketing operations include refining petroleum products and operating Canada’s largest network of company-owned retail stations.

Suncor is dedicated to sustainable development and actively invests in renewable energy projects, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote clean energy solutions. The company leverages technology and innovation to improve operational efficiency and environmental performance, positioning itself as a leader in the evolving energy landscape.