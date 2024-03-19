Company Profile

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd., established in 1997, is a leading global provider of renewable energy solutions. Headquartered in Hefei, China, the company specialises in the development and manufacturing of solar inverters, energy storage solutions, and photovoltaic systems. With a commitment to clean power conversion technology, Sungrow serves a diverse range of clients, including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Under the leadership of CEO Cao Renxian, Sungrow has positioned itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. The company’s innovative products and solutions are designed to enhance the efficiency and reliability of power systems, contributing to a sustainable and greener future. With a strong focus on research and development, Sungrow continuously pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Sungrow operates on a global scale, offering comprehensive services that cater to the unique needs of its clients. The company's extensive portfolio includes high-performance solar inverters, advanced energy storage systems, and integrated photovoltaic solutions. Through its dedication to excellence and innovation, Sungrow remains at the forefront of the renewable energy sector, driving positive change and fostering the adoption of clean energy worldwide.