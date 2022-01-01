Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

The Trust is the main provider of Community NHS health and care across Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, High Weald Lewes and Havens and West Sussex. Its teams provide essential medical, nursing and therapeutic care to adults, children and families. The Trust aims, across all of our services, is to give people choice about the care they receive and provide certainty that when needed, wherever they are, it will meet their needs with services of a high quality that are safe, effective and compassionate and that are offered with respect. The Trust provides a range of different services throughout a wide area of Sussex both out in the community and in dedicated clinical areas. In total there are 6,000+ members of staff working across Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, High Weald Lewes and Havens and West Sussex. Staff work in multi-disciplinary teams combining a range of specialisms and backgrounds and linking closely with health and social care partners to offer integrated, seamless services to patients.