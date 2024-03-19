Company Profile

Swatch Group, headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, is a leading player in the global watchmaking and jewellery industry. Since its establishment in 1983, Swatch has grown into a powerhouse with a broad range of brands and products, spanning from luxury to entry-level segments. The company is known for its innovation, creativity, and commitment to quality, providing customers with exceptional timepieces and jewellery.

Under the leadership of CEO Nick Hayek Jr., Swatch Group continues to push the boundaries of watchmaking and microelectronics. The company's portfolio includes renowned brands such as Omega, Longines, and Tissot, which are synonymous with precision and elegance. Swatch Group's dedication to research and development ensures that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

With a workforce of around 33,602 employees, Swatch Group operates in various sectors beyond watchmaking, including electronic systems and microelectronics. This diversification allows the company to leverage its expertise across different fields, delivering innovative solutions and maintaining its competitive edge in the market.