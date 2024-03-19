Company Profile

In today's complex business landscape, optimising supplier relationships is a critical challenge, especially for large enterprises managing multiple vendors across diverse geographies and currencies. Synertrade, a leader in procurement technology, offers innovative solutions to address these challenges head-on.

Founded in 2005 through the merger of SynerDeal and Trade2B, Synertrade has evolved into a powerhouse in the procurement sector. The company's name reflects its core mission: helping businesses find synergies in trading relationships. In 2015, French digital services giant Econocom acquired Synertrade, further solidifying its position in the market.

Synertrade's full source-to-pay (S2P) SaaS platform is designed for large organisations with complex supplier ecosystems. The software empowers procurement professionals to reduce risk, optimise value and ensure business continuity. By leveraging advanced analytics, AI and machine learning, Synertrade delivers unparalleled insights into supplier performance, driving better business outcomes.

Key benefits of Synertrade's solution include:

Enhanced cost control through optimised Supplier Relationship Management

Reduced risk by providing a comprehensive understanding of the supplier landscape.

Improved reputation management via quick supplier validation and regular audits

More effective business outcomes powered by advanced analytics and AI

Synertrade's complete solution digitises the entire procurement process, from evaluating new suppliers and contracting to managing unexpected events and improving ESG performance. This comprehensive approach helps enterprises generate additional value from their procurement processes while keeping costs under control.

Headquartered in Paris, Synertrade supports its global client base through a network of locally-based customer support experts. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of modern supply chains, Synertrade remains at the forefront, helping companies evolve their procurement strategies and unlock new value in their trading relationships.