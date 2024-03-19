Company Profile

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price has grown into a global investment management organisation with headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. With a workforce of over 9,100 employees, T. Rowe Price is dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of investment solutions. They offer services including investment management, retirement planning, and financial advisory, catering to both individual and institutional clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Rob Sharps, T. Rowe Price has maintained a commitment to delivering exceptional service and performance. Their extensive range of mutual funds, wealth management services, and asset allocation strategies are designed to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals. The company's expertise in research and analysis underpins its investment strategies, ensuring that clients benefit from well-informed decisions.

T. Rowe Price's approach to investment management is rooted in a deep understanding of the markets and a disciplined investment process. By combining rigorous research with prudent risk management, they aim to provide consistent, reliable returns for their clients. Their global reach and local insights enable them to offer tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of their clients, reinforcing their position as a trusted partner in financial success.