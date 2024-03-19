Founded in 1979, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has been a pioneer in semiconductor fabrication and continues to lead the industry with its advanced technology nodes. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC focuses on providing foundry services for a wide range of integrated circuits, supporting the global electronics industry with cutting-edge solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO C. C. Wei, TSMC has established itself as a crucial player in the semiconductor supply chain, offering extensive expertise in chip manufacturing and wafer production. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence ensures the delivery of high-quality, reliable products that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

TSMC's services span across various sectors, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive, driving technological advancement and economic growth. With a dedicated team of 280 employees, TSMC continues to set industry standards, enabling customers to achieve new heights in performance and efficiency.