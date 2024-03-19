Profile Picture
Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Company Facts
HQ Location
Hsinchu, Taiwan
Employee Count
280
CEO
C. C. Wei
Revenue
$493.932M

Founded in 1979, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has been a pioneer in semiconductor fabrication and continues to lead the industry with its advanced technology nodes. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC focuses on providing foundry services for a wide range of integrated circuits, supporting the global electronics industry with cutting-edge solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO C. C. Wei, TSMC has established itself as a crucial player in the semiconductor supply chain, offering extensive expertise in chip manufacturing and wafer production. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence ensures the delivery of high-quality, reliable products that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

TSMC's services span across various sectors, including telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive, driving technological advancement and economic growth. With a dedicated team of 280 employees, TSMC continues to set industry standards, enabling customers to achieve new heights in performance and efficiency.

Keywords and Services
semiconductor fabrication
chip manufacturing
foundry services
integrated circuits
advanced technology nodes
wafer production
electronics industry
IC design
