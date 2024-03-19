Company Profile

Founded in 1903, Talanx is a leading insurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. With over a century of experience, Talanx has established itself as a key player in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. The company is dedicated to providing comprehensive insurance solutions that meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Talanx operates through various brands and subsidiaries, offering a wide range of services, including risk management, asset management, and financial services. The company leverages its extensive industry expertise and innovative approach to deliver tailored solutions that help clients navigate complex risk landscapes.

Under the leadership of CEO Torsten Leue, Talanx continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings. The company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made it a trusted partner for businesses and individuals worldwide. Talanx remains focused on sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders.