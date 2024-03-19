TD Bank Group was founded in 1855 and has grown to become one of the largest banks in North America. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, TD Bank Group serves millions of customers worldwide, providing a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Bharat Masrani, TD Bank Group continues to innovate in the banking sector, offering comprehensive solutions across personal and business banking, wealth management, and insurance. With a strong presence in Canada and the United States, TD Bank Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and value to its customers.

TD Bank Group employs approximately 94,000 people globally and generated an annual revenue of $79.793bn. The company remains committed to creating a more inclusive and sustainable future, emphasising community support, environmental stewardship, and responsible growth.