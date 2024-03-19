Founded in 2007, TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland. With a workforce of 82,000 employees, the company specialises in creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future through its innovative connectivity and sensor solutions.

TE Connectivity provides a wide array of services, including connectivity and sensor solutions, data communications, industrial automation, automotive solutions, aerospace and defence, medical technology, and energy solutions. The company’s products and services are designed to meet the highest standards of reliability and performance, serving a diverse range of industries.

Under the leadership of CEO Terrence Curtin, TE Connectivity continues to drive progress and innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions to its global customers. The company is committed to advancing technology in ways that benefit society, ensuring a better-connected world for generations to come.