Telecom Italia

Company Profile

Gruppo TIM, headquartered in Rome, Italy, is a leading telecommunications company that has been serving customers since its founding in 1994. With a workforce of approximately 50,000 employees, the company is dedicated to providing cutting-edge digital services and telecommunications solutions that meet the evolving needs of both consumers and enterprises.

Under the leadership of CEO Pietro Labriola, Gruppo TIM continues to drive innovation in the industry, offering a wide range of services including mobile and fixed telephony, broadband internet, and advanced cloud computing solutions. The company’s comprehensive portfolio caters to the growing demand for reliable and high-speed connectivity, ensuring seamless communication and data services for its users.

Gruppo TIM is committed to empowering businesses with advanced enterprise solutions, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital world. The company’s focus on technological advancements and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a key player in the telecommunications sector, both in Italy and internationally.