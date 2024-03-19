Telefónica, established in 1924, is a global telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid, Spain. With a rich history spanning nearly a century, the company has grown to be a leader in the telecom industry, serving millions of customers worldwide. Telefónica is committed to connecting people and businesses through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

The company offers a comprehensive range of services including telecommunications, digital services, internet connectivity, mobile services, and ICT solutions. With a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, Telefónica is dedicated to providing high-quality services that meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company is also focused on sustainability and digital inclusion, ensuring that technology benefits everyone.

Led by CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete, Telefónica employs approximately 126,000 people who are passionate about driving the company’s vision forward. By leveraging its extensive network infrastructure and investing in innovative technologies, Telefónica continues to lead the way in the telecommunications industry, offering reliable and efficient services on a global scale.