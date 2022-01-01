Telenet

As a provider of media, telecommunications and entertainment services in Belgium, Telenet is always looking for the ideal experience in the digital world for all of its residential and business customers. We are committed to being the leading provider of converged connected entertainment and business solutions in Belgium. We offer seamless connectivity, inspiring entertainment, and superior business solutions. And in everything we do, we try to ‘wow’ our customers. Our goal is simple: making work and life easier and happier. We commercialise our products and services through two main brands. Telenet (available in Flanders and Brussels) BASE (available in Flanders, Brussels, and Wallonia) At Telenet we strive for sustainable growth, with a good balance between operational excellence and social responsibility, taking into account the social, economic, and environmental aspects of our business operations. Together with our employees and our partners, we want to make a positive contribution to the Belgian digital economy and build a digital society that is accessible to all.