Telenet

With Telenet, currently available in Flanders, Brussels and parts of Wallonia, the company wants to enable and inspire its customers to get the most out of their digital lives and businesses. Through Telenet’s innovative products and qualitative customer services, the company offers them the best possible experience in the digital world: access to a giga speed network with high data volumes, access to qualitative entertainment for consumers and access to performant and secure solutions for businesses. Telenet’s brand, BASE, has innovation in the interest of the customer. The company constantly listens to its customers, and continuously questions the practices and habits within the Belgian mobile market. Thanks to innovative product principles, BASE aims to improve the lives of consumers, so that customers get 100% out of their subscription. At BASE, customers can count on flexible subscriptions, a great network and excellent service.