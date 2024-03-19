Company Profile

Telenor Group is a leading telecommunications company that has been connecting people and businesses since 1855. Headquartered in Fornebu, Norway, Telenor is committed to empowering societies by providing reliable and innovative communication services. The company operates in Scandinavia and Asia, leveraging its extensive network infrastructure to deliver superior mobile and broadband services.

With a workforce of approximately 23,000 employees, Telenor focuses on delivering top-notch customer solutions and enterprise offerings. The company is spearheaded by CEO Sigve Brekke, who oversees its mission to provide seamless digital experiences. Telenor’s portfolio includes a wide range of services, from traditional mobile and broadband to cutting-edge digital solutions designed to meet the needs of modern enterprises.

Telenor's dedication to innovation and sustainability is evident in its ongoing investments in network infrastructure and digital services. The company consistently seeks to enhance connectivity and digital inclusion, ensuring that customers and businesses alike can thrive in an increasingly digital world. Telenor’s commitment to customer satisfaction and technological advancement positions it as a leader in the global telecommunications industry.