Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company based in Australia. Their headquarters is located in Melbourne, and the company has been a stalwart in the communications industry since its founding in 1901. Over the years, Telstra has evolved to become a major player in the global market, consistently driving innovation in digital connectivity and enterprise solutions.

As a company with a significant workforce of around 36,000 employees, Telstra is committed to delivering cutting-edge services and products that cater to both individual and business needs. The company’s portfolio includes a wide range of offerings such as broadband internet, mobile telephony, voice services, and comprehensive network solutions. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences, Telstra leverages its extensive network infrastructure to provide reliable and high-speed connections.

Under the leadership of CEO Vicki Brady, Telstra continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in telecommunications and technology. The company’s dedication to sustainability, customer-centricity, and technological advancement positions it as a trusted partner for businesses looking to thrive in a connected world. Telstra’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and innovation ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry.