Company Profile

Terna, headquartered in Rome, Italy, is a leading player in the electricity transmission sector. Founded in 1999, the company has grown to employ approximately 5,500 people. Under the leadership of CEO Giuseppina Di Foggia, Terna operates and maintains the national transmission grid, ensuring the reliable and secure delivery of electricity across the country.

With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Terna invests in infrastructure development and the integration of renewable energy sources. The company's commitment to grid management and power system security positions it as a key enabler of Italy's energy transition. Terna's strategic initiatives aim to enhance the efficiency and resilience of the national electricity system.

Terna’s services encompass electricity transmission, infrastructure development, grid management, and the integration of renewable energy. The company's efforts contribute significantly to the stability and sustainability of Italy's power supply. Terna’s role in the energy sector is pivotal, driving advancements that support both current and future energy needs.