The Home Depot

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Home Depot stands as the world’s largest home improvement retailer, providing a vast range of products and services to both DIY customers and professional contractors. With over 2,200 stores across North America, Home Depot offers an unmatched selection of building materials, tools, appliances, and garden supplies.

Home Depot’s commitment to customer service is evident through their comprehensive range of services tailored to meet every home improvement need. This includes professional installation services, DIY workshops, and an extensive online presence that complements their physical stores. They continuously innovate to provide seamless shopping experiences, both in-store and online.

Under the leadership of CEO Ted Decker, Home Depot employs a workforce of approximately 463,100 dedicated associates. Their dedication to community and environmental responsibility reflects in their numerous sustainability initiatives and charitable contributions. Home Depot remains a vital resource for home improvement solutions, delivering quality products and exceptional service to millions of customers annually.