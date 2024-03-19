Founded in 1953, Alahli.com has grown to become one of the leading financial institutions in Saudi Arabia. With its headquarters in Riyadh, the company has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence in the banking sector. Alahli.com prides itself on delivering a comprehensive range of services that cater to the diverse needs of its clients, from individual retail customers to large-scale corporate entities.

Under the leadership of CEO Talal Ahmed, Alahli.com has expanded its offerings to include various financial services such as investment, wealth management, and corporate banking. The company employs over 16,000 professionals dedicated to providing top-notch customer service and tailored financial solutions. This dedication to service excellence has positioned Alahli.com as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike.

Alahli.com continues to innovate within the banking industry, leveraging technology to enhance its service delivery and meet the evolving needs of its clientele. With a strong foundation built over decades, the company remains committed to fostering economic growth and providing valuable financial services in the region, ensuring it stays at the forefront of the banking sector.