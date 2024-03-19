Profile Picture
Profile Picture

Tianqi Lithium

Tianqi Lithium Company Facts
HQ Location
Chengdu, China
Employee Count
3,195
CEO
Frank Ha Chun-shing
Revenue
¥19.3 billion CNY
Company Profile

Founded in 1992, Tianqi Lithium has established itself as a leader in the global production and supply of lithium compounds. With its headquarters in Chengdu, China, the company plays a pivotal role in the green energy revolution by providing essential resources for the development of clean energy technologies.

Tianqi Lithium's core operations focus on the development of lithium resources and the production of high-quality lithium compounds. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability has positioned it as a key player in the chemical processing industry, ensuring a stable supply chain for its clients worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Frank Ha Chun-shing, Tianqi Lithium continues to drive forward advancements in technology and sustainable practices. The company’s dedication to creating value through responsible and innovative resource management underscores its position as a trusted partner in the global green energy market.

Keywords and Services
lithium compounds
resource development
green energy solutions
chemical processing
technology innovation
Follow on LinkedIn
Visit Partner Website
Latest

Digital Magazine

Read Now
Read the latest Digital Magazine today!