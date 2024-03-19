Company Profile

Founded in 1992, Tianqi Lithium has established itself as a leader in the global production and supply of lithium compounds. With its headquarters in Chengdu, China, the company plays a pivotal role in the green energy revolution by providing essential resources for the development of clean energy technologies.

Tianqi Lithium's core operations focus on the development of lithium resources and the production of high-quality lithium compounds. The company's commitment to innovation and sustainability has positioned it as a key player in the chemical processing industry, ensuring a stable supply chain for its clients worldwide.

Under the leadership of CEO Frank Ha Chun-shing, Tianqi Lithium continues to drive forward advancements in technology and sustainable practices. The company’s dedication to creating value through responsible and innovative resource management underscores its position as a trusted partner in the global green energy market.