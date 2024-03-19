Toray Industries

Company Profile

Since its establishment in 1926, Toray has been at the forefront of innovation and development in the chemical industry. With its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, the company has consistently driven advancements in critical sectors including fibres and textiles, plastics, chemicals, IT-related products, and more. Under the leadership of CEO Akihiro Nikkaku, Toray continues to shape the future of materials science.

Toray prides itself on offering a wide range of high-quality products and services that cater to various industries. The company's expertise spans the production of cutting-edge carbon fibres, medical products, water treatment solutions, and environmental technologies. Toray's commitment to research and development ensures that they remain leaders in the life sciences sector, continually pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

With approximately 48,682 employees globally, Toray's impact extends far beyond its headquarters in Tokyo. The company remains dedicated to sustainable practices and innovative solutions, ensuring that their contributions positively impact the environment and society. Toray's comprehensive portfolio and unwavering dedication to excellence make them a pivotal player in the global market.