Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is a major player in the Canadian oil and gas industry. Established in 2008, the company has rapidly grown to become one of the largest natural gas producers in North America. The company’s strategic focus centres on the exploration and production of oil and gas, with a deep commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Under the leadership of CEO Michael L. Rose, Tourmaline Oil Corp leverages cutting-edge technology and innovative practices to optimise energy production. The company’s operations span across key resource plays in Western Canada, ensuring a robust supply of natural gas and petroleum products. Their dedication to efficiency and sustainability sets them apart in an ever-evolving energy market.

With a workforce of 580 employees, Tourmaline Oil Corp prides itself on its operational excellence and adherence to safety standards. The company remains at the forefront of the industry by continuously adapting to market demands and regulatory changes. Tourmaline’s commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement underscores its role as a responsible energy provider.