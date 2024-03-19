Company Profile

Founded in 1862, Towngas stands as one of Hong Kong's oldest and most reputable utility companies. With a focus on providing reliable gas supply and innovative energy solutions, Towngas has become a cornerstone in the region's infrastructure. The company operates with a commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Under the leadership of CEO Peter Wong Wai-yee, Towngas continues to expand its service offerings to include engineering, environmental protection, and comprehensive customer service. The company strives to meet the evolving needs of its customers while adhering to the highest standards of operational excellence.

Towngas is dedicated to environmental sustainability and continually invests in technologies and practices that minimise its carbon footprint. By leveraging over a century of experience, Towngas aims to create a cleaner, more efficient energy future for Hong Kong and beyond.