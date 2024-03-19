Company Profile

Founded in 1948, Toyota Tsusho is a multifaceted trading and investment company headquartered in Japan. With a strategic focus on automotive, machinery, energy, chemicals, food, electronics, logistics, and finance, Toyota Tsusho operates globally, leveraging its extensive network and expertise to drive growth and innovation across various sectors.

Under the leadership of CEO Ichiro Kashitani, Toyota Tsusho continues to expand its footprint, engaging in diverse business activities that contribute to the development of industries and communities worldwide. The company's emphasis on sustainable practices and technological advancements ensures it remains at the forefront of global commerce and industry.

Toyota Tsusho's commitment to excellence is reflected in its robust portfolio of services, which includes comprehensive supply chain management, innovative solutions in renewable energy, and advanced logistics services. With a dedicated workforce of over 1500 employees, the company consistently delivers value and reliability to its clients and partners.